iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Up 48.4% in August

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the July 31st total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ USXF opened at $31.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.83. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $39.91.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 44.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 22,240 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period.

