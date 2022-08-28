iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Short Interest Up 48.4% in August

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,000 shares, a growth of 48.4% from the July 31st total of 51,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 3.6 %
NASDAQ USXF opened at $31.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.83. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $39.91.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF
