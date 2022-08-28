Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Drops By 21.4%

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,500 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the July 31st total of 233,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,625,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USOI. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 15.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 11,756 shares during the period.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:USOI opened at $4.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.30. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $5.90.

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0943 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th.

