Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the July 31st total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Velocity Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Velocity Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velocity Acquisition Stock Performance

Velocity Acquisition stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. Velocity Acquisition has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78.

Velocity Acquisition Company Profile

Velocity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

