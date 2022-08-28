iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Update

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,600 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the July 31st total of 283,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,217,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USIG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ USIG opened at $51.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.90. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $61.29.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
