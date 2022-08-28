Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the July 31st total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
VERB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on Verb Technology to $4.50 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Verb Technology to $2.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Verb Technology Stock Down 1.0 %
VERB opened at $0.50 on Friday. Verb Technology has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $50.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.14.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verb Technology
About Verb Technology
Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.
Featured Stories
