Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,490,000 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the July 31st total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VERB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on Verb Technology to $4.50 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Verb Technology to $2.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Verb Technology Stock Down 1.0 %

VERB opened at $0.50 on Friday. Verb Technology has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $50.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verb Technology

About Verb Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verb Technology by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,625,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 142,065 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Verb Technology by 57.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 111,805 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Verb Technology by 243.8% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 233,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 165,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 22.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 37,935 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Verb Technology by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. 7.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. It offers verbCRM, a customer relationship management (CRM) application; verbTEAMS, a CRM application for small and medium-sized businesses and solopreneurs; verbLEARN, a learning management system application that incorporates clickable in-video technology featured in its verbCRM application; and verbLIVE, a live eCommerce application.

