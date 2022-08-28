Short Interest in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKAW) Grows By 63.6%

Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the July 31st total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vickers Vantage Corp. I
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vickers Vantage Corp. I stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKAW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.
Vickers Vantage Corp. I Stock Performance
Shares of VCKAW opened at $0.21 on Friday. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.19.
