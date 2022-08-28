Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the July 31st total of 4,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson purchased 500,000 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,590,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,125.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson purchased 500,000 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,590,659 shares in the company, valued at $4,406,125.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Breon sold 36,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $136,072.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,054,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,204,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCSA. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vacasa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vacasa in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vacasa by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Vacasa in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $4.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.30. Vacasa has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vacasa from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vacasa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.67.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

