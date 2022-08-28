Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,407,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 140,972 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.04% of Texas Roadhouse worth $117,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 64.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $156,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $156,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 3,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $300,453.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,538.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,922 shares of company stock worth $1,896,435. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $90.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $97.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.87 and its 200-day moving average is $82.35.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TXRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.32.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.