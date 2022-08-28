WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 14,992 Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) by 168.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,992 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLPX. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Olaplex during the first quarter valued at $106,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olaplex during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Olaplex during the first quarter valued at $172,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $14.11 on Friday. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion and a PE ratio of 35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.34 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 59.00% and a net margin of 38.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OLPX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Olaplex from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Olaplex from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Olaplex from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Olaplex from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.58.

Olaplex Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

