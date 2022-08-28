WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New Investment in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,361 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,048.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $110.44 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.87 and a 1-year high of $149.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.96 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 90.75%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

