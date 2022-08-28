GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Stock Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,757 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,389 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 235,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 466,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,380,000 after acquiring an additional 49,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 693.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,152,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.67. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Brookline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 31.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

About Brookline Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.