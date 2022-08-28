WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases New Shares in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,824 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,781,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,908,000 after purchasing an additional 36,593 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $755,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSTG. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.65.

Pure Storage Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $36.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $620.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.