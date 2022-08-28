WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAGE shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

Sage Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of SAGE opened at $39.01 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.36 and a twelve month high of $47.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.10% and a negative net margin of 8,162.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.68 EPS for the current year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.