HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.27.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded HEXO from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of HEXO opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. HEXO has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $124.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

HEXO ( NYSE:HEXO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 29.41% and a negative net margin of 554.24%. The company had revenue of $35.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HEXO will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEXO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 126.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,035,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 2,250,943 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HEXO by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 65,105 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in HEXO by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 843,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 538,601 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in HEXO by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,968,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in HEXO by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 23,755,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

