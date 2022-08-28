GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 3,023 Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter worth $204,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 0.9% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 46,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 25,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth about $655,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,120,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,398 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv Trading Down 5.3 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on Aptiv to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.47.

NYSE APTV opened at $94.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.58 and its 200 day moving average is $106.29.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

See Also

