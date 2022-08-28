Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Receives $71.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.10.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE EHC opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average is $61.32. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $81.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Encompass Health Cuts Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Encompass Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,602,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,580,000 after buying an additional 29,795 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,116,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Encompass Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 859,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,062,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Stories

