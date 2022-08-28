Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) by 136.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 922,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532,247 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.38% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $3,799,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 304,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 29,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

KC stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.58. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.68.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 16.63% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

