Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $5.52 Million in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 291,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.21% of iHeartMedia as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 8.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 5.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 38.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 370.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 380,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 299,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 51.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on IHRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

iHeartMedia Price Performance

Insider Activity at iHeartMedia

NASDAQ:IHRT opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.76. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $27.02.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 54,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $503,782.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,774,633 shares in the company, valued at $16,521,833.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

