Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 982,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,557 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Lufax were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LU. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lufax by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 16,700,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,021,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lufax by 6,974.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,657,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lufax by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,715,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,654 shares during the period. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,227,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Lufax by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,606,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LU. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. CLSA cut shares of Lufax from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.40 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lufax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

Lufax Stock Up 0.5 %

LU stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lufax Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $9.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.51, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of -0.32.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Lufax had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 11%. Lufax’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Lufax Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

