Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $5.41 Million Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 97.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,104,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,837 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $333,066,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,658,000 after purchasing an additional 342,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,105,000 after purchasing an additional 308,920 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:EPAM opened at $422.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 68.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $359.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40.

Insider Transactions at EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,662 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $705,917.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,791.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,627 shares of company stock valued at $28,935,768 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.71.

About EPAM Systems

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.