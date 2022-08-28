Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 140.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,452 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Futu worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Futu by 677.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after buying an additional 128,995 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Futu by 23.1% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Futu by 49.3% in the first quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after buying an additional 173,401 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Futu in the first quarter valued at $26,699,000. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 80,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CLSA lowered Futu from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Futu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Futu Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $46.34 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $114.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.24.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 33.88%. The firm had revenue of $209.51 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

