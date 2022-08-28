MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Stock Price Down 15.6%

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 15.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.64. 10,486,457 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 4,653,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23.

