Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.29.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.
BFAM stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.93 and a 200-day moving average of $103.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $70.99 and a 12 month high of $171.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 0.98.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 258,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
