Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

BFAM stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.93 and a 200-day moving average of $103.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $70.99 and a 12 month high of $171.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $490.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 258,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,500,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

