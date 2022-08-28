Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS) Trading Down 3.1%

Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.80 and last traded at $21.80. 488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.51.

Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.94.

