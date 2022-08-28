Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split (TSE:PWI) Trading Down 0.2%

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. (TSE:PWI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$8.45 and last traded at C$8.45. 5,629 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 9,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.47.
Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54.
Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Company Profile
Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. is an closed-ended investment equity fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in dividend-paying securities of power and infrastructure companies. It employs fundamental, and quantitative analysis to make its investments.
