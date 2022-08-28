iClima Distributed Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT) Shares Down 3.3%

iClima Distributed Smart Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SHFT – Get Rating) shares were down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.23 and last traded at $17.24. Approximately 842 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.84.

iClima Distributed Smart Energy ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.52.

