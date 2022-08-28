Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITS) Shares Down 6.1%

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.34. 17,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 12,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 6.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $11.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Global X Blockchain & Bitcoin Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading

