Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Shares Down 10.5%

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 10.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 41,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 18,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Naked Wines Stock Down 10.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.79.

About Naked Wines

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019. Naked Wines plc was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

