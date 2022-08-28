International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME) Stock Price Down 1.5%

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.86 and last traded at $19.90. Approximately 6,677 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 40,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.31.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.89% of International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

