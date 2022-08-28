Travis Doupe Purchases 200,000 Shares of Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW) Stock

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Rating) Senior Officer Travis Doupe acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 925,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$101,849.99.
Willow Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of TSE:WLLW opened at C$0.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 16.20 and a quick ratio of 15.94. Willow Biosciences Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.11 and a 1-year high of C$0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.23 million and a P/E ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.24.
Willow Biosciences Company Profile
