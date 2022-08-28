Travis Doupe Purchases 200,000 Shares of Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW) Stock

Willow Biosciences Inc. (TSE:WLLW – Get Rating) Senior Officer Travis Doupe acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$22,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 925,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$101,849.99.

Willow Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of TSE:WLLW opened at C$0.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 16.20 and a quick ratio of 15.94. Willow Biosciences Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.11 and a 1-year high of C$0.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.23 million and a P/E ratio of 3.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.24.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. The company also produces cannabidiol, cannabigerol, and varin cannabinoids, such as cannabigerovarin, cannabidivarin, and tetrahydrocannabivarin.

