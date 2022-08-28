William S. Lance Sells 829 Shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) CFO William S. Lance sold 829 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $21,554.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NWFL opened at $25.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $211.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.49. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.51.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Norwood Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWFL. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 14.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwood Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

