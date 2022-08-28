Daniel R. Stolzer Acquires 1,000 Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) Stock

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) General Counsel Daniel R. Stolzer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.58 per share, for a total transaction of $20,580.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 1,337 shares in the company, valued at $27,515.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp stock opened at $20.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $196.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.49. Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $24.48.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $21.65 million for the quarter.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Codorus Valley Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codorus Valley Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 32,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. 51.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial loans, such as builder and developer, commercial and residential real estate investor, hotel/motel, wholesale and retail, agriculture, manufacturing, and other loans; consume loans, including residential mortgage, home equity, and others.

