Nicholas Joseph Petitti Sells 290 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $20,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,284,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,066,570.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nicholas Joseph Petitti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Greif alerts:

On Monday, August 22nd, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 2,985 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $206,532.15.

On Friday, August 19th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,030 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $211,130.40.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,047 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $213,716.58.

On Monday, August 15th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,071 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $216,474.79.

On Friday, August 12th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,215 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $227,943.50.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 3,247 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $228,751.15.

On Monday, August 8th, Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of Greif stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $1,921,271.52.

Greif Trading Down 3.1 %

Greif stock opened at $68.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.66. Greif, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $72.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

Institutional Trading of Greif

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Greif in the 1st quarter worth about $19,616,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Greif in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,105,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Greif by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,440,000 after buying an additional 80,186 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Greif by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Greif by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,445,000 after buying an additional 34,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greif has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Greif

(Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.