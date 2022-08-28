BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Director Purchases $19,720.00 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2022

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGMGet Rating) Director Patrick Joseph Gallagher purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $19,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BioSig Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BioSig Technologies stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. BioSig Technologies had a negative return on equity of 253.64% and a negative net margin of 22,438.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that BioSig Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioSig Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSGM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 394.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 68,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 12.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM)

Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.