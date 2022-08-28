BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Director Purchases $19,720.00 in Stock

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) Director Patrick Joseph Gallagher purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $19,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BioSig Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BioSig Technologies stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.10.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. BioSig Technologies had a negative return on equity of 253.64% and a negative net margin of 22,438.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that BioSig Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSGM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 394.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 68,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioSig Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 12.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

