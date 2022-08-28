BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Director Purchases $19,720.00 in Stock

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) Director Patrick Joseph Gallagher purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.16 per share, with a total value of $19,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
BioSig Technologies Price Performance
Shares of BioSig Technologies stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $4.10.
BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. BioSig Technologies had a negative return on equity of 253.64% and a negative net margin of 22,438.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that BioSig Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioSig Technologies
BioSig Technologies Company Profile
BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioSig Technologies (BSGM)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for BioSig Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSig Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.