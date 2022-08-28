Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya Sells 420 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $11,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $672,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 238 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $6,497.40.

On Thursday, August 18th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 706 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total value of $23,488.62.

Upstart Stock Down 10.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $25.21 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average of $66.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $228.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.30 million. Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPST. Wedbush cut their price objective on Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Upstart by 40,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Upstart by 542.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

