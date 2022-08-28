Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) CEO Acquires $12,670.00 in Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) CEO R David Spreng acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $12,670.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,891.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

R David Spreng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, R David Spreng acquired 5,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00.

Shares of Runway Growth Finance stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $509.09 million and a P/E ratio of 14.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $1,794,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $2,885,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Runway Growth Finance during the 1st quarter worth $161,000.

Separately, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

