Dane Andreeff Purchases 25,200 Shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Stock

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) CEO Dane Andreeff bought 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $16,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 99,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,990.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Helius Medical Technologies Stock Down 7.4 %
Shares of HSDT stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $15.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.72.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helius Medical Technologies
About Helius Medical Technologies
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.
Featured Stories
