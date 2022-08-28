Dane Andreeff Purchases 25,200 Shares of Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Stock

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) CEO Dane Andreeff bought 25,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $16,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 99,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,990.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Helius Medical Technologies Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of HSDT stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.20. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $15.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Helius Medical Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helius Medical Technologies

About Helius Medical Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSDT. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 296.4% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 100,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. 29.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.