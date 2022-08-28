Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Director Joshua Eric Little Purchases 400 Shares

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) Director Joshua Eric Little purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.16 per share, with a total value of $13,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

MCY stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.61. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.39. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $31.29 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,650,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,758,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,534,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,401,000 after purchasing an additional 126,512 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,495,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,346,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,449,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 10.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,615,000 after acquiring an additional 138,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Mercury General from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

