Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Director Joshua Eric Little Purchases 400 Shares

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) Director Joshua Eric Little purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.16 per share, with a total value of $13,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Mercury General Price Performance
MCY stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.61. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.39. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $31.29 and a 12-month high of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Mercury General Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.41%.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Mercury General from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.
Mercury General Company Profile
Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.
