Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) Major Shareholder Purchases $13,441.50 in Stock

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Rating) major shareholder Knott Partners Lp bought 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $13,441.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 378,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,484,320.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Midwest Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MDWT opened at $15.42 on Friday. Midwest Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $43.29. The company has a market cap of $57.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.70 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Midwest to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDWT. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in shares of Midwest during the fourth quarter valued at $1,749,000. Knott David M Jr increased its stake in shares of Midwest by 20.4% during the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 353,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Midwest by 144.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 59,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and other services, including policy administration services.

