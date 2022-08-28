Vera Kobalia Sells 1,900 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Stock

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) Director Vera Kobalia sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.02, for a total value of C$15,238.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$81,002.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of SSL opened at C$7.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.48. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a one year low of C$6.86 and a one year high of C$11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.76.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Sandstorm Gold

SSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$12.50 price target (up from C$11.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.75 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.11.

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.