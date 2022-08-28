America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) CEO Purchases $11,347.84 in Stock

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) CEO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $11,347.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,797 shares in the company, valued at $776,774.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Kenneth Rogozinski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 22nd, Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 2,500 shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $48,125.00.
America First Multifamily Investors Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.48. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 28.22, a quick ratio of 28.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $420.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.56.
America First Multifamily Investors Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 55.22%.
Institutional Trading of America First Multifamily Investors
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,620,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $965,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile
America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.
