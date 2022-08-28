America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) CEO Purchases $11,347.84 in Stock

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAXGet Rating) CEO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $11,347.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,797 shares in the company, valued at $776,774.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kenneth Rogozinski also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 22nd, Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 2,500 shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $48,125.00.

America First Multifamily Investors Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.48. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 28.22, a quick ratio of 28.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $420.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.56.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.07). America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 87.31% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

America First Multifamily Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from America First Multifamily Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 55.22%.

Institutional Trading of America First Multifamily Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,620,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $965,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts.

