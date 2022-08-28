Insider Selling: Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) CAO Sells $16,393.95 in Stock

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) CAO Cindy L. Dabney sold 765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $16,393.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $324.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.01. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $28.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 26.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Sierra Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 75,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 48.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 5.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSRR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sierra Bancorp to $23.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James cut Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

