Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Director Acquires C$19,320.00 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Rating) Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.05 per share, with a total value of C$19,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,845,000 shares in the company, valued at C$14,852,250.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Total Energy Services alerts:

On Wednesday, July 13th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 7,600 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.85 per share, with a total value of C$52,060.00.

On Thursday, June 16th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.95 per share, with a total value of C$39,750.00.

Total Energy Services Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of TSE TOT opened at C$7.88 on Friday. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.93 and a 1-year high of C$9.53. The company has a market cap of C$331.81 million and a PE ratio of 24.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

(Get Rating)

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.