Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RIGZ) Trading Down 6.7%

Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RIGZ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.57. 4,677 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 8,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF Trading Down 6.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95.

Institutional Trading of Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RIGZ – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,232 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 5.79% of Viridi Bitcoin Miners ETF worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

