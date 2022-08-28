FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN) Trading Down 0.9%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.52 and last traded at $30.53. Approximately 41,510 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.81.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average is $30.00.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.