Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XTJL) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XTJL – Get Rating) shares were down 2.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.71 and last traded at $23.71. Approximately 292 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 12.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 113,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the second quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,000.

