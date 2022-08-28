Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ) Shares Down 1.8%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.32 and last traded at $21.32. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.71.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,568 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

