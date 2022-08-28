Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC) Shares Down 1.1%

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC – Get Rating) shares were down 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,275.45 ($15.41) and last traded at GBX 1,295 ($15.65). Approximately 12,775 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 14,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,310 ($15.83).

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 15.20 and a current ratio of 15.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £154.78 million and a P/E ratio of 616.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,201.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,201.32.

About Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies

(Get Rating)

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of small and mid-cap companies having a market capitalization from $100 million and $5 billion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.