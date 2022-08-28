Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGCFF – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.90 and last traded at $4.90. Approximately 5,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 6,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.04.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in the Caribbean and the United States. It operates through three segments: Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, and Sagicor USA. The company offers life and health insurance, employee benefits, including group health and group life benefits; and annuities, asset management, and property and casualty insurance.

