Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.97.

GOLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.42 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $12,523,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,493 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,903 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 849,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 5.4 %

NYSE:GOLD opened at $15.48 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average is $20.58.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

